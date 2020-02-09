Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD URICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD F. URICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD F. URICK Notice
URICK
EDWARD F.


Age 86, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Perkiomenville, PA and Skippack, PA, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Husband of Geraldine (Pettit) Urick; father of Karen Prince, Suzan Urick, and Gwyn Lauder; grandfather of 6, great grandfather of one. Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. on Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA, where family will receive friends 8:45-9:45 A.M. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Philabundance at
www.philabundance.org, or to Sunday Breakfast Mission at www.sundaybreakfast.org.
Online condolences may be made at

www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

where the complete obituary can be found.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -