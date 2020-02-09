|
|
URICK
EDWARD F.
Age 86, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Perkiomenville, PA and Skippack, PA, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Husband of Geraldine (Pettit) Urick; father of Karen Prince, Suzan Urick, and Gwyn Lauder; grandfather of 6, great grandfather of one. Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. on Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA, where family will receive friends 8:45-9:45 A.M. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Philabundance at
www.philabundance.org, or to Sunday Breakfast Mission at www.sundaybreakfast.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020