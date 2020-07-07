1/1
1/1
Age 60, of Havertown, PA, passed away on June 17, 2020. Edward was the proud Philadelphia business owner of The Ben Franklin Yacht. Beloved husband of MaryJo Verzella (nee White), loving father of Kathleen, Eddie and Megan. Devoted son of Gertrude Verzella (nee Gibbons) and the late Joseph Verzella. Dear brother of Joann Willats, Joseph, John, Louis, James and Jeffrey Verzella. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300
Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com