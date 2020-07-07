1/1
EDWARD F. VERZELLA
VERZELLA
EDWARD F.


Age 60, of Havertown, PA, passed away on June 17, 2020. Edward was the proud Philadelphia business owner of The Ben Franklin Yacht. Beloved husband of MaryJo Verzella (nee White), loving father of Kathleen, Eddie and Megan. Devoted son of Gertrude Verzella (nee Gibbons) and the late Joseph Verzella. Dear brother of Joann Willats, Joseph, John, Louis, James and Jeffrey Verzella. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, July 9, 2020 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Masks are to be worn to the viewing and Funeral Mass. Contributions in Ed's memory to the Annunciation B.V.M. Church Sanctuary Fund at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300
Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
