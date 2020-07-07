VERZELLA





Age 60, of Havertown, PA, passed away on June 17, 2020. Edward was the proud Philadelphia business owner of The Ben Franklin Yacht. Beloved husband of MaryJo Verzella (nee White), loving father of Kathleen, Eddie and Megan. Devoted son of Gertrude Verzella (nee Gibbons) and the late Joseph Verzella. Dear brother of Joann Willats, Joseph, John, Louis, James and Jeffrey Verzella. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, July 9, 2020 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Masks are to be worn to the viewing and Funeral Mass. Contributions in Ed's memory to the Annunciation B.V.M. Church Sanctuary Fund at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements

