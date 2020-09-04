Edward Foster

Of the Devil's Pocket
formerly of Fairmount, passed away on September 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Lillian M. (nee Boyce) Foster. Loving Father of Edward P. "Frog" (Sissy), Daniel J. "Squeak" (Kathy) and Stephen P. (Kathleen) Foster. Grandfather of Kim, Jill, Susan, Kelli, Lindsay, Andrea, and Anthony. Great Grandfather of Sienna, Ella, Blakely, Charlotte, Wyatt, Joe, Connor, Kylar, Anthony, Jr., and Logan. Brother of Pat Foster and the late Frank, Daniel, and Mary Foster and Cassie Grassi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 5th at St. Richard Church, 3010 S 18th St, Phila., PA 19145 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to the Our House Ministries, 1441 29th Street, Phila, PA 19146.www.loganfuneralhomes.com