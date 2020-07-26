WAGNEREDWARD FOSTER
Age 99, died on July 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Cornell University, College of Engine-ering, Class of 1943 and worked for ARCO for over 40 years as a Chemical Engineer. He was Veteran of the US Navy, serving in WWII, honorably discharged as Lieut. (JG), serving on the LCSL-2. He was the husband of the late Louise Marvin and father of Anne Ravreby (William) and Lawrence Wagner (Beth Turner); grand-father of Hannah Ravreby, M.D., Heather Torbeck, Emily Hylton and Matthew Wagner; great-grandfather of Owen Ravreby Mueller, Lucas Torbeck, Chase Torbeck and Riley Ravreby Mueller. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his Memorial Service will be private, but live streamed on Thurs. July 30th., 11 A.M. at:https://stdavidschurch.org/live-stream/
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church for benefit of their Community Ministry.