Age 99, died on July 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Cornell University, College of Engine-ering, Class of 1943 and worked for ARCO for over 40 years as a Chemical Engineer. He was Veteran of the US Navy, serving in WWII, honorably discharged as Lieut. (JG), serving on the LCSL-2. He was the husband of the late Louise Marvin and father of Anne Ravreby (William) and Lawrence Wagner (Beth Turner); grand-father of Hannah Ravreby, M.D., Heather Torbeck, Emily Hylton and Matthew Wagner; great-grandfather of Owen Ravreby Mueller, Lucas Torbeck, Chase Torbeck and Riley Ravreby Mueller. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his Memorial Service will be private, but live streamed on Thurs. July 30th., 11 A.M. at:
https://stdavidschurch.org/live-stream/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church for benefit of their Community Ministry.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
