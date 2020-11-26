82, of Lansdale, PA, died peace- fully on Nov. 22, 2020 at St. Mary Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Father of Edward Jr. (Linda), Christopher (Tina), Todd (Lynn), Brett (Nicole); grandfather to 11; father-in-law to Gina Small and brother of Elaine Shapiro. He is preceded in death by his son William and longtime companion Patricia Forbes. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Girard College Foundation, Attn: Clinton A. Walters, Jr., 1101 Market St., Ste 2600, Phila., PA 19107, www.girardcollege.edu/support/online-giving
.