edward g. billus
died Nov. 26, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (nee Wach); dear father of Cheryl Phraner; loving grandfather of Chelsey (and friend Alex); dear brother of Anthony (Carol) and the late Joseph and Richard; brother-in-law of Ronald (the late Theresa), Lynn (Tom) and Alice (Bob); and special friend Patrick. Edward was a retired machinist for the Inquirer. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic the immediate family gathered at the ROSE FUNERAL HOME for his Visitation and Funeral Service. Rev. Matthew Biedrzycki officiated. Inter followed at N. Cedar Hill Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-535-3080
