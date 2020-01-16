|
|
PINKOWSKI
EDWARD G.
(b. Aug. 11, 1916 to Polish immigrant parents in Willimansett, MA), passed away at 103 years of age in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2020 at his home in Cooper City, FL. He was an historian, author and journalist.
His father and grandfather had worked in coal mines around Mount Carmel, PA. There he started a writing career while still in high school. During WW II, he was a journalist in the U.S. Navy and gained the rank of Chief Specialist (X). As an historian for the Polish American community, he discovered the home of Gen. Thaddeus Kosciuszko, which became the general's official memorial and museum under the US Park Service in 1976. He also documented the final resting place in Savannah, GA of Casimir Pulaski, Polish American hero of the American Revolution and founder of the United States Cavalry. He was a founding member of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia and president of the Spring Garden Civic Assn. in Philadelphia. He was chairman of the Ethnic Council and VP of the Philadelphia 1976 Bicentennial Corporation.
During his lifetime he received many awards, including: Cavalier's Cross of the Order of Merit awarded by President of Poland (2001) and recognition from the Pulaski Museum in Warka, Poland. Edward and his son, Jack Pinkowski, Ph.D., founded the Poles in America Foundation, Inc., www.poles., to do research and maintain an archive in Polish American History. Most of his life was in Philadelphia with wife Connie (Rosiello), before moving to Florida in 1998. He is survived by two sons, James E. Pinkowski, of Fairfax Station VA, and Jack Pinkowski, of Plantation, FL; and five grandchildren, Marcel Pinkowski, James E. Pinkowski II, Nathaniel L. Pinkowski, Tiffany M. Pinkowski, and Ashley Rose. Pinkowski.
Commemoration of life remembrances will be held at: Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 followed by Mass at 11 A.M. and burial at St Augustine's Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA.
www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com/obituaries/obit_pink1.htm
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020