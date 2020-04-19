Home

EDWARD, GIBBONS Jr.

EDWARD, GIBBONS Jr. Notice
GIBBONS
EDWARD, JR.


89, of Bensalem, PA, formerly from the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020. A son of the late Sara (Gallagher) and Edward Gibbons, Sr. Predeceased by his brother James. Beloved husband of Ruth S. (nee Olsen). Loving father of Edward M. (Anne-Marie) and Ann (Michael) Cassidy. Devoted grandfather of David Gibbons and Sara, Kathryn, and Daniel Cassidy. Also survived by many loving cousins. Ed worked for many years for the Institute of Pennsylvania Hospital. He was a member of the Plasterers and Cement Mason Union Local #592. He was also an avid scouter. A private Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The Viewing and Funeral Mass will be live streamed from our website beginning at 10:30 A.M. until the end of mass on Wed. April 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cradle of Liberty Council of the Boy Scouts of America by going to colbsa.org. Condolences:
www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
