EDWARD HARRISON BERNSTEIN
BERNSTEIN
EDWARD HARRISON


Architect, who made his final drawing 7/02/20, born 6/8/27, husband of his beloved Marlene, known to all as Monnie. They were the parents of S. Todd Bernstein (Lenore Spiegel) and Andrew S. Bernstein (Wendy), and the Grandparents of Jamie and Ryan. Edward was the youngest son of Samuel and Esther Bernstein, brother of Dorothy Pearlmutter and Herbert Bernstein (Deceased). He graduated Overbrook High School and joined the Navy at the end of WWII, serving on the USS Apollo. Graduated University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture in 1951, and started to challenge the status quo, always living by the motto "simplicity is the essence of beauty". His long-term project was his home which he designed and constructed, a white modern house high on the brow of a hill surrounded by the walls he built by hand. His
greatest project was the forming with others of the Bell Atlantic Tower. His favorite building: the Belmont Hills Public Library in His love of good architecture, good food, good music, and good friends throughout the world, made life's trip an enjoyment. Donations to be made at donors choice.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
