O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
EDWARD HOWELL DORMAN

EDWARD HOWELL DORMAN
DORMAN
EDWARD HOWELL
It is with great love
and sadness that we announce that our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend Edward Howell Dorman joined his late wife, the love of his life for many, many years, Donna Pugh, in eternal bliss on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The announcement of memorial service arrangements will follow in a few weeks, to allow for travel. Arrangements entrusted to the

O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, Allentown.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
