EDWARD J. BYERLEY
BYERLEY
EDWARD J.
On July 22, 2020, age 99, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Joan B. (nee Beach). Survived by his devoted sons, Fr. Timothy E. Byerley, Curt J. Byerley (Wife, Joan) and Fr. E. Joseph Byerley; his loving granddaughters, Kate and Kristen and his great grand-children, Oliver and Lily. All relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25th at 9:30 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. His viewing as well as his committal service will be held privately for the family. For those unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it will be livestreamed at
https://www.facebook.com/StRoseLimaHaddonHeigthsNJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Rose of Lima. Arr. HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
www.healeyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
July 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
LIBBY MCNALLY
Acquaintance
