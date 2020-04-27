|
|
GRIFFIN
EDWARD J.
86 of Red Hill, PA and formerly of Gwynedd Valley, PA passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 from natural causes. Ed was born December 12, 1932 in Philadelphia. PA. He was the youngest of five brothers, graduating in 1950 from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia. Upon graduation Ed served in the Korean War and in the army reserves for 10 years after discharge. Ed graduated from La Salle College in 1956, where he was a member of the college golf team. Ed created a successful electronics manufacturing business and was a former President of Old York Road Country Club. Ed was known for his kind spirit and generosity.
Ed is survived by his four children Liz and Chet Dudzinski of Hatfield, Karen and Charlie Ernst of Haverford, Edward Griffin Jr (Ned) of Ambler, and Robert (Bobby) and Laurie Griffin of Blue Bell and his five grandchildren Jalen Griffin of San Francisco, CA, Matthew Ernst of New York City, Griffin Ernst of Haverford, and Julianne and Jennifer Griffin of Blue Bell and many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his wife Julianne M Griffin (Judy) and his four brothers.
Memorial contributions in Edward's name can be made to. Finland Mennonite Church 1750 Ziegler Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073. A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020