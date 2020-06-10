EDWARD J. HAZLEY Sr.
HAZLEY
EDWARD J. SR.
On June 8, 2020. Loving father of Carolyn M., Christopher M., and the late Edward J. Jr. Dear brother of Patricia Radovan, Ellen Jones, and the late Mary Ward and Thomas, George, and William Hazley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday beginning at 10 A.M. in THE McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 E. Susquehanna Ave., Phila., PA 19125 (Fishtown). Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Philadelphia, 3300 Henry Ave., Phila., PA 19129.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
