85, of Holland. Died July 23, 2020 at Luther Woods Rehabilitation Center in Horsham. Loving husband of Dolores J. Klause; beloved father of Edward J and Shirley Klause, Kathleen and Joseph Descher and Thomas M. and Suzanne Klause and the late Patricia Klause; grandfather of Christina, Kellyanne, Alaina, Cherylyn, Victoria and Sara. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wed. July 29, 2020 from 10:00am, until his Funeral Mass, 11:00amat St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. in Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Roman Catholic High School Development Fund at 301 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19107.

