1/1
EDWARD J. KLAUSE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLAUSE
EDWARD J., JR.


85, of Holland. Died July 23, 2020 at Luther Woods Rehabilitation Center in Horsham. Loving husband of Dolores J. Klause; beloved father of Edward J and Shirley Klause, Kathleen and Joseph Descher and Thomas M. and Suzanne Klause and the late Patricia Klause; grandfather of Christina, Kellyanne, Alaina, Cherylyn, Victoria and Sara. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wed. July 29, 2020 from 10:00am, until his Funeral Mass, 11:00amat St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. in Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Roman Catholic High School Development Fund at 301 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19107.

www.fluehr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved