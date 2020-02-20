Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. MORGAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. MORGAN Jr. Notice
MORGAN
EDWARD J., JR.


79, of West Chester , PA, after a long illness, died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rosemary (Mueller) Morgan, and his four sons, Ed (Vicki), Matt (Debbie), Dave (Mitchell), and Scott (Shane) as well as his nine grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend as well as a magician and prankster. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22nd at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Private.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -