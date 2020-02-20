|
|
MORGAN
EDWARD J., JR.
79, of West Chester , PA, after a long illness, died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rosemary (Mueller) Morgan, and his four sons, Ed (Vicki), Matt (Debbie), Dave (Mitchell), and Scott (Shane) as well as his nine grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend as well as a magician and prankster. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22nd at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020