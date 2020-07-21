O'HARA





of Bonita Springs, passed away on July 18th, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the husband of Dorothy P. (Hill) O’Hara.Edward was born on October 24, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Edward J. Sr. and Mary T. (Schueler) O’Hara. He grew up in Philadelphia where he attended Sacred Heart Menoa, and proudly graduated from West Catholic Boys High School in 1953. Upon graduation, he joined his father working for Eisenberg and O’Hara Uniforms. In 1972, he co-founded his own business, Flynn and O’Hara Uniforms, which he operated until his retirement. During this time, he served his country twice; during Vietnam and again through the Berlin crisis. Almost 30 years ago, Ned and Dorothy began snow birding from Pennsylvania to Bonita Springs. Upon his retirement in 2005, they became permanent Floridians.Ned was proud to own and manage his own successful business, and cared deeply for his employees and customers. He lived an active life, enjoying a busy social life, travel, and sports. In particular, he loved golf and held a 30-year membership at Overbrook Golf Club in Bryn Mawr, PA; a 25-year membership of the Bonita Bay Golf Club, in Bonita Bay, Florida; and was a founding member of the Hideout Golf Club in Naples, Florida. He also enjoyed reading, tennis, racquetball, and was an avid skier.Ned found joy in the small moments in life, and his delight was infectious, enriching the lives of those around him. He cared deeply for people, and chose to see the best in others. He loved to hear--or better yet--tell a great story, host a party, cook a meal, or spend time with friends and family. His energy and enthusiasm consistently made him the “life of the party.”Edward is survived by his wife, Dorothy P. (Hill) O’Hara; his daughter, May Lynn Rossi and her husband Mark of Swarthmore, PA; daughter, Karen Scott and her husband, David of Moorestown, NJ; son, James O’Hara and his wife Cynthia of Ross, CA; son, Jay Harris of Lansdale, PA; and son, Philip Harris and his wife Nancy of Media, PA. He was also grandfather to James, Andrew, Molly, Melinda, Madeleine, William, Jacob, and Stuart; as well as great “Grampy” to Francis and Myers.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions, a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.The family requests you honor Ned and his memory by helping others and performing a random act of kindness. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. g

