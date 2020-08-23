1/1
EDWARD J. "TED" WOOTTEN III
WOOTTEN
EDWARD J. III 'TED'


Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a retiree of the Philadelphia Police Department and Attorney General's Office. Beloved husband of 45 years to Maureen (nee Myers). Loving father of Courtney (Gabriel) Gliwa, Erica (Sean McDermott) Wootten and Pop Pop of Sloane Gliwa. Brother of Tom Wootten, Susie (Tony) DeBello and Rick (Mary Ellen) Wootten. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
