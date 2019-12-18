|
|
TAIT
EDWARD "ED" JOHN
Age 64, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019 at his home with all of his girls by his side.
Raised in Glenolden, Ed moved to Upper Chichester where he lived for over 30 years with his wife and 4 daughters. Ed was a hard worker and had a career in sales for 30 years at IBM and then another 10 years with DSS. He enjoyed watching his Philadelphia sports teams, play-ing golf and was a member of the Penn Oaks Golf Club. He also enjoyed his yearly vaca-tions to Avalon with his family. Ed was a devoted family man and enjoyed attending and hosting gatherings where every-one could be together. Ed was a member and Eucharistic Minister at St. John Fisher Church.
He was the son of the late Eugene and Sara (Moore) Tait. Ed was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Betty Tait and brother-in-law Mike Rumsey.
Survived by his wife Linda (Schwenk) Tait; children Linda Tait, Maureen McDougall (Jim), Kelly Rein (Jason); Kaitlin Tait; siblings Eugene Tait (Sue), Jack Tait, Maureen Rumsey, Michael Tait (Marie), Jeffrey Tait (Chris); In-laws Walter Schwenk (Mary Ann), Nancy Urglavitch (Tom), Steven Schwenk (Carolyn); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
VISITATION: Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. at NOLAN-FIDALE FUNERAL HOME LTD., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA & Monday 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn Funeral Mass: Monday at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Booth-wyn. BURIAL: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to Garnet Valley Special Athletes (Kaitlin's basketball) with checks mailed to the funeral home c/o Garnet Valley Special Athletes or to the Down Syndrome Interest Group, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 5066, Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences:
nolanfidale.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019