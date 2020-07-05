1/
EDWARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS
EDWARD JOSEPH SR.
Age 86, June 30, of Maris Grove. Survived by his wife Florence Moisson Rice, his sons Edward (Christine), Robert (Mary Jo), John and James, (their mother the late Alice Ann), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Lindsay.
Visitation on Tuesday July 7th, 6-9 P.M. at the DANJOLELL- BARONE MEMORIAL HOME OF WALLINGFORD, 980 Provid-ence Rd. and Wednesday July 8th, ALL IN CHURCH at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For further details please see

www.danjolell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved