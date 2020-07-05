1/
EDWARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS Sr.
1934 - 2020
WILLIAMS
EDWARD JOSEPH SR.
Age 86, June 30, of Maris Grove. Survived by his wife Florence Moisson Rice, his sons Edward (Christine), Robert (Mary Jo), John and James, (their mother the late Alice Ann), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Lindsay.
Visitation on Tuesday July 7th, 6-9 P.M. at the DANJOLELL- BARONE MEMORIAL HOME OF WALLINGFORD, 980 Provid-ence Rd. and Wednesday July 8th, ALL IN CHURCH at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For further details please see

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
JUL
8
Interment
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
July 4, 2020
We met Ed only a few years ago when we had our annual lunch with Florence and Dale. He was such a pleasant person and he did have many stories. We would like to give our condolences to the family.
Robert& Lucille Gregory
Friend
July 3, 2020
Ed always had a smile and a story to tell. Feel privileged to have known him through his marriage to Florence. May happy memories of your times together sustain you at this time. Dale Stratton, Wilmington, DE
Dale Stratton
Friend
July 3, 2020
Always have fond, fun memories of Ed throughout the years I've known him. Family was all important to him. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nancy Scheutz
