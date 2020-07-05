WILLIAMSEDWARD JOSEPH SR.
Age 86, June 30, of Maris Grove. Survived by his wife Florence Moisson Rice, his sons Edward (Christine), Robert (Mary Jo), John and James, (their mother the late Alice Ann), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Lindsay.
Visitation on Tuesday July 7th, 6-9 P.M. at the DANJOLELL- BARONE MEMORIAL HOME OF WALLINGFORD, 980 Provid-ence Rd.
and Wednesday July 8th, ALL IN CHURCH at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For further details please see
