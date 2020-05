KAHNEDWARD86, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away on May 17, 2020. Husband of Shirley (nee Osterneck). Father of Jeffrey (Susan Lessack) and Andrew (Maureen Ruchhoeft). Grandfather of Emma, Samuel and Max Kahn. A native Philadelphian, Ed was born in the Wynnefield neighborhood of Philadelphia to immigrant parents. He had many fond memories of his upbringing and retained life-long friendships with many people he knew as a child. Ed attended Temple University and received a degree in marketing. After earning a master's degree and postgraduate training in Detroit and New York, he returned to Temple where he taught, did research, and held administrative positions.His professional life had a number of chapters. Ed worked as a marketing consultant, an executive for a large Fortune 500 company, general manager and chief operating officer of several companies that sold products to consumers, founding partner and president of a publishing company, and editor of a magazine. At each place he worked, he made an impact with his unique management style, creativity, and compassionate leadership. Ed served as a mentor to countless people, providing valuable support and guidance that influenced many people's careers and lives. He had eclectic interests, always had a twinkle in his eye, loved to tell stories and jokes, and retained a relentlessly positive outlook on life. He was a loyal friend to many and fiercely devoted to his family, especially his wife of 60 years.Funeral Services private. Contributions may be made to Old York Road Temple Beth-Am, 971 York Road, Abington, PA 19001, or to a charity of the donor's choice