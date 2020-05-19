KAHN
EDWARD
86, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away on May 17, 2020. Husband of Shirley (nee Osterneck). Father of Jeffrey (Susan Lessack) and Andrew (Maureen Ruchhoeft). Grandfather of Emma, Samuel and Max Kahn. A native Philadelphian, Ed was born in the Wynnefield neighborhood of Philadelphia to immigrant parents. He had many fond memories of his upbringing and retained life-long friendships with many people he knew as a child. Ed attended Temple University and received a degree in marketing. After earning a master's degree and postgraduate training in Detroit and New York, he returned to Temple where he taught, did research, and held administrative positions.
His professional life had a number of chapters. Ed worked as a marketing consultant, an executive for a large Fortune 500 company, general manager and chief operating officer of several companies that sold products to consumers, founding partner and president of a publishing company, and editor of a magazine. At each place he worked, he made an impact with his unique management style, creativity, and compassionate leadership. Ed served as a mentor to countless people, providing valuable support and guidance that influenced many people's careers and lives. He had eclectic interests, always had a twinkle in his eye, loved to tell stories and jokes, and retained a relentlessly positive outlook on life. He was a loyal friend to many and fiercely devoted to his family, especially his wife of 60 years.
Funeral Services private. Contributions may be made to Old York Road Temple Beth-Am, 971 York Road, Abington, PA 19001, or to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.