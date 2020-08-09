1/
EDWARD KENT FOWLER
Resident of Homestead Florida, formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away July 16th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Dares Fowler, the loving father of Daniel Fowler (Andrea) and Timothy Fowler, the dearest brother of Dr. Eric Fowler, and Jocelyn (Fowler) White, and the cherished grandfather to Lily and Angela Fowler.
Edward was a graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, a member of Sacred Heart Parish, senior member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and a senior manager at Kimre in Homestead Florida.
Services will be held on September 19th, 2020. Visiting Hours will be from 9:30 A.M. -10:00 A.M. with a Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. David's in Willow Grove, PA. Services in Florida to be determined.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
