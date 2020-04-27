|
|
LEVIN
EDWARD
April 25, 2020. Loving husband of Sandy (nee Blum), father of Marci (Bob) Hackel, father-in-law of Avi Lusana and treasured grandfather of Jessica and Allison Hackel and Yaniv, Leore and Arielle Lusana. He is predeceased by his daughters and son-in-law Debbie (Levin) Lusana and Leslie (Levin) and Mitchell Weiss and his grandchildren Hannah and Ari Weiss. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Camp Ramah in the Poconos endowed scholarship fund in memory of Debbie/Leslie https://www.ramahpoconos.org or Jefferson - Weiss Scholarship fund https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/give/weiss-scholarship.html.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020