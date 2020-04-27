Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD LEVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD LEVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD LEVIN Notice
LEVIN
EDWARD
April 25, 2020. Loving husband of Sandy (nee Blum), father of Marci (Bob) Hackel, father-in-law of Avi Lusana and treasured grandfather of Jessica and Allison Hackel and Yaniv, Leore and Arielle Lusana. He is predeceased by his daughters and son-in-law Debbie (Levin) Lusana and Leslie (Levin) and Mitchell Weiss and his grandchildren Hannah and Ari Weiss. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Camp Ramah in the Poconos endowed scholarship fund in memory of Debbie/Leslie https://www.ramahpoconos.org or Jefferson - Weiss Scholarship fund https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/give/weiss-scholarship.html.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -