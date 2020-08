Or Copy this URL to Share

August 20, 2020 at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Edward F. and Rita R. Korsch.Ed was an active employee of The Philadelphia Inquirer for 34 years and a member of Pressmen's Local 16-N for 48 years.He is survived by his brother Conrad P. Korsch (Mary) and nephews Michael, Conrad, and Matthew.



