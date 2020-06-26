STONE
EDWARD M.
June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janice. Loving brother of Harry Stone, Jerry Stone, Nancy Stone, and the late Betty Mulholland, Robert Stone, Marie McGuigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eddie will also be sadly missed by his great neighbors from Gillespie Street. Services and Interment are Private for the family.
EDWARD M.
June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janice. Loving brother of Harry Stone, Jerry Stone, Nancy Stone, and the late Betty Mulholland, Robert Stone, Marie McGuigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eddie will also be sadly missed by his great neighbors from Gillespie Street. Services and Interment are Private for the family.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.