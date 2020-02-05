|
|
MAHON
EDWARD "ED" MICHAEL
Age 73, of Springfield, previously of Yeadon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Graduate of Msgr. Bonner HS, St. Joe's Univ. (bachelor's), Notre Dame (master's in philosophy), and Villanova (Juris Doctor). Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years Ann (nee Gorman) Mahon; his children: Katherine Mahon, Andy (Amara) Mahon, and Eddie (Lisa) Mahon; four grand-children; his brother, Joseph (Maria) Mahon, and sister Teresa (Gene) Sawka; and many other beloved relatives. Predeceased by parents, Andy and Nora, and sister Nancy Mahony. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 8th, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064 where friends may call 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020