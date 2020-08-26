85 on August 21, 2020, of Longport, NJ and Naples FL, formerly of Gwynedd Valley, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joan B. (Potere), devoted father of Michele T. Jones, Edward N. Jr., Brian E. (Adrienne) and the late Paul R. Patrone; loving grandfather of Jennifer, Christian, Gabrielle, Sarah and Alexander; and great grandfather of Kailey, Mason, Emilia, Cayden, and Kristina; brother of Rita Pomilio, Mary Anne Bongiovanni, the late Dominic, Michael, Frank, Alfred, Anthony and Lucy Dielsi.Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private Funeral Mass and Burial. A memorial service will be scheduled for August 2021. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to his favorite charities, The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.(Arr: O'LEARY FH www.olearayfuneral.com
)