SOLARZ





Of Spring City, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 97 years of age. Mr. Solarz was a World War II Veteran and survivor of the "Battle of the Bulge". Loving husband of the late Regina (nee Moran) Solarz, beloved father of Edward D. (Eileen) Solarz, Robert G. Solarz, and Barbara J. (Eve) Solarz and brother of Chester Solarz. He is survived by his 5 grandchildren (Edward, Gregory, Mark, Andrew, Kara) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Sr. M. Angelis "Sophie" Solarz and Helen MacBride.Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9:30 A.M. followed by a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester, PA 19380. Face masks and social distancing required. Internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila, PA 19143.