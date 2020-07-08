1/1
Of Spring City, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 97 years of age. Mr. Solarz was a World War II Veteran and survivor of the "Battle of the Bulge". Loving husband of the late Regina (nee Moran) Solarz, beloved father of Edward D. (Eileen) Solarz, Robert G. Solarz, and Barbara J. (Eve) Solarz and brother of Chester Solarz. He is survived by his 5 grandchildren (Edward, Gregory, Mark, Andrew, Kara) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Sr. M. Angelis "Sophie" Solarz and Helen MacBride.