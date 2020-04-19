|
|
APPELBAUM
EDWARD R.
On April 15, 2020, of Blue Bell, PA, age 72, of bone marrow cancer. Beloved husband of Laurie R. Appelbaum, M.D. Father of Karen Appelbaum Pearce (Michael) and Susan A. Wolbransky (Adam). Grandfather of Isla Pearce. Predeceased by brother Henry and survived by sisters Margaret Levine and Judy Appelbaum (Betsy Cohn). Ph.D. in biochemistry and over 30 year career as R&D scientist and director in pharmaceutical and biotech industries in Philadelphia area. Loved the outdoors. Active cyclist, hiker, swimmer. Services and Interment private due to social distancing requirements. Contributions may be made to Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association, Abramson Cancer Center (Penn Medicine) or a .
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020