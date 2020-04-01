The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
EDWARD S. "RUSTY" BLOSINSKI


1955 - 2020
EDWARD S. "RUSTY" BLOSINSKI Notice
BLOSINSKI
EDWARD S. "RUSTY"
64, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Gradyville, PA passed away on March 26, 2020.
Rusty was the beloved son of the late Edward W. and Catherine (née Ford) Blosinski.
He was the dear brother of Ellen Yates (Ernie), Elizabeth Kirschner (Frank) and the late Mary Alice McGraw; he was devoted uncle to Denise, Irwin and Benkert, Carole Wisniewski, Brent Yates (Heather), Melinda Novak, Marie Clatterbuck and Courtny Kirschner. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, cousins, his Aunt Margie and many dear friends.
Services and Interment are private due to Coronavirus. Family will have a Memorial Service at a later date to be determined. Memorial contribu-tions may be made to the Spinal Cord Society, 19051 County Highway 1, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 or to The Miami Project, P. O. Box 016960, Miami, FL 33101. Arrg DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 610-431-9000.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020
