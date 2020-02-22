|
MARKS
EDWARD S., Ph.D
On February 20, 2020. Husband of Barbara (nee Barsky). Father of Steven Brian (Linda) Marks, Howard Daniel (Isabel) Marks and Mindy Ellen Marks-Rose (Mark Rose). Brother of Elaine (Mark) Pitkow and the late David Marks. Grandfather of Sarah (Timothey), Benjamin, Arielle and Hannah. Great-grand-father of Vincent and Selina.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton PA. Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org Old York Road Temple-Beth
Am, www.oyrtbetham.org
HIAS, www.hias.org, or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 22, 2020