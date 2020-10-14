Edward Silva

On October 11, 2020, age 71, of Voorhees, NJ formerly of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Joan M. (nee Murphy). Devoted father of Patricia (Justin) Strehle and Matthew Silva (Jillian Rose Keys). Cherished grandfather of Hudson and Cole Strehle. Also lovingly survived by 17 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law along with 31 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Ann and Francis, and his sister, Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, October 16th, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ where his family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
) or the National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
). Arrangements HEALEY FUNERAL HOME (healeyfuneralhomes.com
)