EDWARD STARR

June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Halpin). Devoted father of Edward (Anne) Starr, Mary (Mark) DiTroia, Jean (David) Forcinito, Patricia (Paul) LeStourgeon, and Gerri (Sam) Basak. Also survived by 11 grandchildren. Brother-in- law of Marguerite Halpin. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Monica's Church.

