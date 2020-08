Or Copy this URL to Share

SWEENEY

EDWARD, JR. "EDDIE"

On July 31, 2020. Father of Julie Anne Sweeney (Rich). Grandfather of Brian and Layla. Brother of Michael Sweeney (Regina), Jim Sweeney (Donna), John Sweeney (Helene), George Sweeney (Dee), Patricia Loughlin (Bob) and Brian Sweeney (Kate); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private.



