Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church
727 Harvard Ave
Swarthmore, PA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church
727 Harvard Ave
Swarthmore, PA
More Obituaries for EDWARD CLUTE
EDWARD T. "TOM" CLUTE Jr.

EDWARD T. "TOM" CLUTE Jr. Notice
CLUTE
EDWARD "TOM" T., JR.
Age 79, of Glen Mills, formerly of Swarthmore. Beloved husband of Meredith (nee Elwell), devoted father of Holly Gunn, Jeffrey (Lisa) Clute, Robin (Brian) Murray, also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Gunn, Connor Gunn, Abby Clute, Chase Murray, Adam Clute, and Brynn Murray, and his sister Alice Cipollone, and two nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to Scooters church service on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. til 10:45 A.M. Memorials may be sent in his name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Int Media Cemetery.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020
