CLUTE
EDWARD "TOM" T., JR.
Age 79, of Glen Mills, formerly of Swarthmore. Beloved husband of Meredith (nee Elwell), devoted father of Holly Gunn, Jeffrey (Lisa) Clute, Robin (Brian) Murray, also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Gunn, Connor Gunn, Abby Clute, Chase Murray, Adam Clute, and Brynn Murray, and his sister Alice Cipollone, and two nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to Scooters church service on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. til 10:45 A.M. Memorials may be sent in his name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Int Media Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020