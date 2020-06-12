EDWARD TATOIAN

TATOIAN
EDWARD
88, of Philadelphia, passed on June 7, 2020. He graduated from Temple University. After college he served in the US Army. Ed retired as a teacher from Bartram High School. He was a member of Holy Trinity Armenian Church. He played professional soccer for many years. He is survived by his cousin James Tatoian, and his long-time companion Ute "Andi" Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Funeral Service on June 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Interment to follow in Greenmount Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.