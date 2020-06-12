EDWARD TATOIAN

TATOIAN





88, of Philadelphia, passed on June 7, 2020. He graduated from Temple University. After college he served in the US Army. Ed retired as a teacher from Bartram High School. He was a member of Holy Trinity Armenian Church. He played professional soccer for many years. He is survived by his cousin James Tatoian, and his long-time companion Ute "Andi" Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Funeral Service on June 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. atInterment to follow in Greenmount Cemetery.

