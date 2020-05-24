BURGSTAHLER
EDWARD V.
On May 15, 2020 at age 76. Predeceased by brothers William, Robert, Jack, sister Dorothy, and stepson, Nicholas Zangara, whom he lost to the Iraq War in 2002. He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara (Lauer), his daughters Angela (Joseph) Holahan, Ginamarie Petrasso, his son Edward (Julie), stepson Richard Zangara (Jennifer), and 9 grandchildren, Edward, Adela, Von, Joseph, Reis, Patrick, Brook, Natalie and Nicholas.
Edward retired as a Sargent from the Philadelphia Police Department after 30 years, and from the VA Police Force this past November 2019. He served a total of 24 years in the service, Navy and Army Reserves, participating in the Cuban Missile Blockade.
Edward embodied a tireless work ethic. He was a part-time barber throughout his career. He loved collecting antique cars and was a gifted story-teller. Always the optimist, Ed loved his country. He enjoyed walks on the beach with his best buddy Drake, visits with his grandkids, and telling corny jokes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the ASPCA.www.mannalfuneralhome
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.