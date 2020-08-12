BALLENDORF78, on August 7, 2020. He was a retired Phila. Police Officer, a 1960 graduate of Fr. Judge H.S., and an Army medic in Germany during the Vietnam War. Beloved son of the late Charles and Catherine Ballendorf. Survived by sisters Elaine (Tom) Kelley and Catherine (late Ray) Williams, and many nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Memorial donations in Edwin's name to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677. Send condolences at

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com