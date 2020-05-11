CASEY
EDWIN D.
Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Giaccio), Father of Robert P. (deceased), and Patricia Kishel (Larry), Grandfather of Shelby and Daniel, also survived by brother Lawrence Casey. Ed was a Phila. Police Lieutenant and PUC Safety Inspector. Services Privatewww.fluehr.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.