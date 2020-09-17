DR. EDWIN L. MEROW

Sept. 16, 2020. Husband of Sonia "Sunny" (nee Bolinsky), father of Mindy Merow Rubin (Alan), Rabbi Andrea Merow and the late Joel Merow (Christine Lischak), grandfather of Sam Rubin and Rachelle Rubin, brother of the late Harriet (late Phil) Kramer, brother-in-law of Lee (late Tom) Evans, uncle to Steven (Melissa) Kramer, Audrey Kramer, Robbie (Herb) Migdon and Jody (late Barry) Sysler and great uncle to all their children. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services are restricted to family. Service will be streamed Thursday 2 P.M. at https://www.facebook.com/ForestHillsShalom
. For Shiva and Minyan service information contact Ssalsman@bethsholomcongregation.org. Contributions in memory of Dr. Merow may be made to the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy @ USciences.edu/give-online
. Condolences to the family may be sent to dredmerowmemories@gmail.com www.goldsteinsfuneral.com