EDWIN "Ned" McCook
Age 77, died Sept. 16, 2020 due to complications of dementia. Born in Chestnut Hill, his parents owned Cliveden Yarns at 711-713 Arch Street. He met his wife, Leslie, in the Peace Corps. His career was software development, and his passion was singing: He was a member of the Philadelphia Singers, and his singing group the "Altar Egos" once sang the national anthem at a Phillies game. After Leslie died in 2007, he shared his life with his subsequent beloved, Susan MacBride. He is survived by Susan and his brother William, as well as his daughter Alison and granddaughter, Cleo Leslie (6).

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 19, 2020.
