EDWIN SHEFFIELD
SHEFFIELD
EDWIN
Age 98, on April 25, 2020. Survived by his wife Dorothy (nee Yerger), 2 sons Win and David; daughter-in-law Carole
2 grandchildren, Peter and Hope Sheffield and her husband Zef Marks and a great-grandchild Dax Marks. Funeral Service was private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Governors Academy of Byfield, Mass, and Williams College, class of '44 institutions to which he remained connected throughout his life. JACOB F. RUTH FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
