BRENNAN





Age 88, of West Chester, PA died peacefully on June 9, 2020, at home. Raised in Rockville Centre on Long Island, N.Y., for the past 10 years, Eddie resided in the Hershey Mills community in West Chester, PA. An artist, Eddie attended the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts after receiving her master's degree from Rosemont College. Devoted to her faith, Eddie was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Eddie was an artist by trade. Her passion for Art was visible with her involvement in societies such as Artists Equity Group, Art Sisters, the 3rd Street Gallery, and Delaware Contemporary Art Museum. She was also asked to show one of her works in an exhibit recognizing local artists at the Barnes Foundation Museum in Philadelphia. She had a passion for golf and even posted 2 Holes in Ones in her career.In addition to her parents, John F. II and Edwina Murphy Carew, Eddie is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Brennan who passed in 2003. Eddie is survived by 3 children, Brian Brennan, Peter (Charity) Brennan and Jeff (Lee) Brennan, 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Chase, Katherine, Grace, Christian and Shi Hui, 4 siblings, John F. Carew III, Michael G. Carew, Virginia Carew, and Thomas Carew. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 12th at St. Ann's Cemetery, 305 W. Pothouse Road, Phoenixville, PA. In lieu of donations, please continue to support the Arts and embrace our great local Artists. Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.paganofuneralhome.com

