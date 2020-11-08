Age 77, on Nov. 1, 2020 at Blue Bell, PA. She was born in Chicago, the daughter of Dr. Edward J. and Anne (Shirvin) Krol. Eddy was a Professor of Mathematics for 32 years at Montgomery County Community College. She is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Dr. Louis J Smith, daughter, Kelly Yetter and her husband Scott; daughter Andrea Galambos; 5 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; a sister and a brother, both in Chicago. Services and Burial were private. For full details go to www.mcgoldrickfh.com