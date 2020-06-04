MURPHY
EILEEN B. (nee Beveridge)
On Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 87, formerly of Olney. Eileen was the loving wife of the late John F. Murphy, and mother of John, Kevin (Donna), and Daniel Murphy (Marie). She was the loving grand-mother of Erin, Melissa, Sean, Joseph, Brian, John, and Anna, Great-grandmother of Laura and sister of James Beveridge (the late Ceal) and Thomas Beveridge (Theresa).
Family and friends are invited to visit with her family SATURDAY June 27th between 9:30 and 11 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and share in Her Life Celebration Memorial Service at 11 A.M. Inurnment will be private. Visitors will be expected to wear a Mask and practice social distancing. Eileen was a proud graduate of Little Flower Catholic H.S. for Girls class of '50. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Eileen's memory to Little Flower H.S. Tuition Assistance Program at
www.littleflowerhighschool.edlioschool.com would be appreciated.www.lifecelebration.com
EILEEN B. (nee Beveridge)
On Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 87, formerly of Olney. Eileen was the loving wife of the late John F. Murphy, and mother of John, Kevin (Donna), and Daniel Murphy (Marie). She was the loving grand-mother of Erin, Melissa, Sean, Joseph, Brian, John, and Anna, Great-grandmother of Laura and sister of James Beveridge (the late Ceal) and Thomas Beveridge (Theresa).
Family and friends are invited to visit with her family SATURDAY June 27th between 9:30 and 11 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and share in Her Life Celebration Memorial Service at 11 A.M. Inurnment will be private. Visitors will be expected to wear a Mask and practice social distancing. Eileen was a proud graduate of Little Flower Catholic H.S. for Girls class of '50. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Eileen's memory to Little Flower H.S. Tuition Assistance Program at
www.littleflowerhighschool.edlioschool.com would be appreciated.www.lifecelebration.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.