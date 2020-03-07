|
LOWE
EILEEN BARBARA "Honey"
(nee Frankel)
March 5, 2020. Partner to David Paletz. Mother of Jennifer (Brian) Hackford and Joshua (Caroline) Lowe. Sister of Larry Frankel and the late Jeffrey Frankel. Grandmother of Owen, Jude, Henry, Maddox, Lotus and Lyra. Also survived by Mitchell Paletz, Danielle Klein, Shira Schulman and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9:30 A.M. (DST) precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Sunday 1 to 6 P.M. and Monday 6:30 to 9 P.M. at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19103 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 7, 2020