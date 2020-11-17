87 years, of Erial NJ, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Mackin. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Yvonne) Mackin, Linda (Fran) Reilly and Eileen (Gregory) McGrath. Dear sister of Patricia (John) O'Brien and the late Vivian Milner (Kenneth) and the late John Tamulis (the late Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 26. Eileen was active in many groups, including Friends Meeting Friends and the Hider Lane Seniors. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. Many years were spent with her late husband Thomas traveling in their motorhome and being an active part of the Mummers community. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday from 10-11 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ. Mass 11 A.M. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Sewell NJ. Donations to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love at 2212 Green St. Phila., PA 19130-3197 OR JDRF at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281. Arrs. under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. Dankshinskifuneralhome.com
for lasting condolences.