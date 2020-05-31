CHANINEILEEN (nee Marcus)Born December 14, 1946, Brooklyn, NY, died April 23, 2020, Philadelphia, PA, of complications of Covid-19.Luminous in looks and heart, beloved wife of Bernard Chanin, ever forgiving lover and friend for 34 years, the world diminished now gone, the glow continues.Shared gladly with her devoted daughter Whitney Matz, son-in-law Ed, and grandsons Ben, Jackson, and Jonah, who brought to her the ineffable joy of a new generation. Devoted daughter to her mother Gertrude, sister to siblings Michael and Wendy, niece to her dear Aunt Rosalind.A compassionate heart prepared to befriend, to adopt, to love all who crossed her path with a heart or hand in need.Lived a sisterhood of love with her lifelong friends and companions Reesa Levy and Ellen Dolchin. Bereft of words to express our loss, we look to the poet to voice our lament.Annabel LeeIt was many and many a year ago,In a kingdom by the sea,That a maiden there lived whom you may knowBy the name of Annabel Lee;And this maiden she lived with no other thoughtThan to love and be loved by me.For the moon never beams without bringing me dreamsOf the beautiful Annabel Lee;And the stars never rise but I feel the bright eyesOf the beautiful Annabel Lee:And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the sideOf my darling--my darling--my life and my bride,In her sepulcher there by the seaIn her tomb by the sounding seaEdgar Allan Poe