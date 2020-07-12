GEYER





Peacefully passed from this life on July 9, 2020 surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Geyer and loving mother to Mary G. McLaughlin and her husband Brendan of Milton, MA, Anne T. Geyer of Chicago, IL, Ellen Salcedo and her late husband Chris of Wilmington, DE and Laura B. Geyer PhD of Panama City, Panama. Proud grandmother of Conor and Maura McLaughlin, and doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late William and Katherine (nee Dougherty) Devine. She was the sister of Thomas W. Devine and his wife Anne Marie, and sister-in-law to Claire, Stephen, and the late George E. Geyer, Jr. She cherished her many friendships especially lifelong friends from Villa Maria Academy and Immaculata College.Longtime educator in the Philadelphia public school system and later Saint Alice School in Upper Darby. She was a lifelong learner, avid environmentalist, and music lover. She was an active parishioner at St. Laurence Church.Visitation will be held in Theon Wednesday morning, July 15th, 11 A.M. to 12 P.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA at 12:30 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Eileen's memory may be made to Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Ave, Suite 1, Milton, MA 02186, or the Christian Salcedo Music Scholar- ship Fund through the Light Up the Queen Foundation, 500 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences:



