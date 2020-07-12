1/1
EILEEN D. GEYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEYER
EILEEN D.


Peacefully passed from this life on July 9, 2020 surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Geyer and loving mother to Mary G. McLaughlin and her husband Brendan of Milton, MA, Anne T. Geyer of Chicago, IL, Ellen Salcedo and her late husband Chris of Wilmington, DE and Laura B. Geyer PhD of Panama City, Panama. Proud grandmother of Conor and Maura McLaughlin, and doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late William and Katherine (nee Dougherty) Devine. She was the sister of Thomas W. Devine and his wife Anne Marie, and sister-in-law to Claire, Stephen, and the late George E. Geyer, Jr. She cherished her many friendships especially lifelong friends from Villa Maria Academy and Immaculata College.
Longtime educator in the Philadelphia public school system and later Saint Alice School in Upper Darby. She was a lifelong learner, avid environmentalist, and music lover. She was an active parishioner at St. Laurence Church.
Visitation will be held in The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, on Wednesday morning, July 15th, 11 A.M. to 12 P.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA at 12:30 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Eileen's memory may be made to Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Ave, Suite 1, Milton, MA 02186, or the Christian Salcedo Music Scholar- ship Fund through the Light Up the Queen Foundation, 500 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Laurence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved